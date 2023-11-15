Police dog tracks down suspect in violent home invasion in Grimsby overnight

Niagara Police are releasing more information about a violent home invasion in Grimsby overnight.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Main Street East and Robinson Street North just before 3 a.m. to find a man suffering from serious injuries after being hit with a blunt weapon.

He was taken to hospital.

Officers believe unknown suspects had broken into the victim’s home and assaulted him, however he was able to free himself and get help.

An NRPS K9 Unit was called to the area to assist, and Police Service Dog 'Atlas' was able to track and locate one of the suspects near Sandra Crescent.

28-year-old Nicholas Gerard St. Louis of Etobicoke has been arrested and charged with Break Enter and Commit Robbery,

Forcible Confinement, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000.

Detectives also have reason to believe this was a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety related to this break and enter.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009023.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.