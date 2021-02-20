Police dog tracks suspect in Friday's armed robbery of Welland Rexall to nearby home

An arrest has been made in the armed robbery of the Rexall Pharmacy in Welland.

On Friday, February 19th, at 11:15 a.m. officers were called to the store on King Street after a man entered the store and demanded narcotics while pointing a gun.

The suspect fled the scene on foot prior to police arrival.

Police Service Dog Kona and his handler attended the scene and were able to get a successful track.

As a result, officers were led to a home in the area of First Street and King Street, where the suspect was located.

31 yr old Joshua Shoup of Welland, was arrested and charged with robbery with an imitation firearm, disguise with intent, two counts of point firearm, and utter death threat.

There were no injuries as a result of the robbery.