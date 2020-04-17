Police dog Zoey comes to the rescue in Niagara Falls after a violent home robbery
Niagara Police Service Dog Zoey came to the rescue this week to trackdown a suspect in Niagara Falls.
On Thursday morning at 9:15 a 911 call was made to report a disturbance at a home in the area of Brookfield Avenue near Garden Street in Niagara Falls.
Police said there was a violent robbery and two male suspects ran from the scene.
Officers were assisted by members of the Emergency Task Unit and the K9 Unit.
Officers located and arrested one of the suspects a short distance away.
NRPS Police Service Dog Zoey was able locate the second man who was arrested by officers.
An adult female and male victim were treated for minor injuries.
For more details and to see names and the charges they are facing click here.
-
Dr. Mustafa Hirji - Niagara HealthMatt gets an update from Dr. Hirji on the Covid 19 outbreak.
-
Rob Foster - Lincoln Regional CouncillorMatt talks with Regional Councillor Rob Foster about how Covid-19 has impacted regional spending, including lost revenue.
-
Koby Vanyo - City of St CatharinesMatt talks to Koby about a new telephone-based program that offers community members 50 years of age and older the opportunity to enjoy socialization and programs from the comfort of their own home.