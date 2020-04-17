Police dog Zoey comes to the rescue in Niagara Falls after a violent home robbery

Niagara Police Service Dog Zoey came to the rescue this week to trackdown a suspect in Niagara Falls.

On Thursday morning at 9:15 a 911 call was made to report a disturbance at a home in the area of Brookfield Avenue near Garden Street in Niagara Falls.

Police said there was a violent robbery and two male suspects ran from the scene.

Officers were assisted by members of the Emergency Task Unit and the K9 Unit.

Officers located and arrested one of the suspects a short distance away.

NRPS Police Service Dog Zoey was able locate the second man who was arrested by officers.

An adult female and male victim were treated for minor injuries.

