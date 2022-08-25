Police find $30,000 worth of drugs, bear spray and stolen property inside room at Niagara motel

Niagara Police discovered drugs, bear spray and cash following a raid on a room at a motel on Lundy's Lane in Niagara Falls.

Officers executed the search warrant this week after investigating the sale of illegal drugs over the past month.

Police say they found $29,000 worth of crystal meth, Fentanyl, and cocaine.

Detectives also discovered $3385 in cash, bear spray, replica firearms and a large amount of suspected stolen property.

29 year-old Jarrod Brian Graham and 39 year-old Carrie Anne Ingram -- both of Niagara Falls -- have been arrested and charged in the case.