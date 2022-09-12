Police find missing 14 year old girl from Thorold
Niagara Police say they have found a missing 14 year old girl.
NRP say Layla Travers has been located and they are thanking the public for their help.
She had been missing since August 29th
-
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
NITM WITH TIM DENIS
GUESTS
Janice Arnoldi - Host of Life Unscripted/Janice and Robin Digital Communications
Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
-
Debbie Zimmerman Grape Growers luncheon to kick of Grape and Wine
Debbie Zimmerman Grape Growers luncheon to kick of Grape and Wine
-
View From The Drive Thru Sept 13
View From The Drive Thru Sept 13