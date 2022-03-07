Police find stolen items after searching home in Niagara Falls for drugs

Niagara Police investigating the sale of drugs from a home in Niagara Falls have made three arrests.

Officers started investigating the sale of Fentanyl and Crystal Meth from the home in the area of Waters Avenue and Bonnie Street earlier this month.

On Saturday police searched the home to find 8.2 grams of crystal meth, with a street value of $820, 4.1 grams of fentanyl, with a street value of $1,230 and $420 in cash.

Officers also found several items that had been stolen recently from commercial break and enters from the Niagara Falls area.

25 year old Kaitlynn Madill of Niagara Falls is charged with possession with the purpose of trafficking.

46 year old Joseph Cavanaugh of Niagara Falls is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000, and possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.

38 year old Andrew Edwards of Niagara Falls, was arrested and charged with break and enter (11 counts) and trafficking proceeds of crime under $5000.

Police would like to thank all the members of the public for their ongoing assistance in these investigations.