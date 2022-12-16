Police find two dead and one with life-threatening injuries at Hamilton home

Police are investigating after two people were found dead at a home on Hamilton Mountain.

The Hamilton Police Service says the investigation began at 1 p.m. after the discovery at a residence near East 32nd Road and Crockett Street.



The force says a third person was found at the home and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Police have not said what led officers to the residence and the circumstances surrounding the deaths but say more information will be released.



It says officers are working to notify next of kin.