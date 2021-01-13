Police forces have meeting tonight dealing with how to enforce Ontario's stay-at-home order

Niagara's retired Police Chief is waiting for more details on how to enforce a new stay-at-home order that will come into effect at midnight tonight.

Jeff McGuire, who is the Executive Director at Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police, tells CKTB there will be a meeting with senior government officials tonight to hash out the details and clear up confusion.

"I don't want to beat up on the government, we have been working with them closely, but there is a great deal of confusion. You can have five people gathered outside, but then again it says we aren't allowed to be outside. We don't have legislation yet. We are hoping for clarity tonight so we can get it to our frontlines."

The province also says it will be issuing guidelines tonight to spell out the parameters of the order for law enforcement agencies.