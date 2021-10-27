Police give all clear, reopen roads following possible hostage situation in downtown St.Catharines

We are learning more about what happened this morning in downtown St. Catharines after police asked people to avoid the area.

Niagara Police say at 10:30 a.m. they responded to an apartment building following a report of an alleged hostage incident involving a firearm.

Officers responded to the downtown area of James Street and Raymond Street and began to evacuate residences within the apartment building.

Out of an abundance of caution the Niagara Regional Police Service Emergency Task Unit, Canine Unit, and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene.

Officers communicated with the people within the suspect unit and the people exited peacefully.

Further investigation determined that there was no hostage situation or threat to the public.

Officers cleared the area shortly after 12 p.m.

The incident is still under investigation.