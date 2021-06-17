Police have identified man in Grimsby after suspicious person complaints were made
Police have identified a man they wanted to track down after suspicious person reports were made in Grimsby.
As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the man, and they say he did not commit a criminal offence.
Some calls were made to police over the last two months saying a man, driving a pickup truck, was following women near the downtown area.
Police are thanking the public and media for their assistance.
-
TALES FROM THE DUMB ZONE - JUN 18Stories to make you laugh or shake your head, tales from the dumb zone.
-
view from the drive thru - Victoria's Secret's Outview from the drive thru - Victoria's Secret's Out
-