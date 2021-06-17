iHeartRadio
Police have identified man in Grimsby after suspicious person complaints were made

Grimsby

Police have identified a man they wanted to track down after suspicious person reports were made in Grimsby.

As a result of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the man, and they say he did not commit a criminal offence. 

Some calls were made to police over the last two months saying a man, driving a pickup truck, was following women near the downtown area.

Police are thanking the public and media for their assistance.

