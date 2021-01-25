Police have identified where take-out food, found in rental home where two were killed, came from

Police say one part of the investigation into two murders in Fort Erie has been solved.

Last week, Niagara Regional Police released photos of take-out food found in the home where 20 yr old Juliana Pannunzio of Windsor, and 18 yr old Christina Crooks of Toronto were discovered dead.

The restaurant the food was ordered from has now been identified.

"Detectives have been able to identify the restaurant where the food was ordered from. At this time, to preserve the integrity of the investigation, no further information is being released and no arrests have been made at this time." Statement from NRP

A group had gathered at the short-term rental home last Monday night, and early Tuesday morning a 911 call was made about a disturbance involving a firearm.

Police found the two young women dead.

$11,000 has been raised to help pay for the funeral of Juliana Pannunzio. There has not been a similar GoFundMe account created for Crooks.