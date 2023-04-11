Police have two men in custody after a man found dead in St. Catharines home

Niagara Police are investigating after a man died at a home in St. Catharines.

Few details about the incident have been released but police say they were called to a home in the area of Louth Street and Pelham Road at 8 p.m. last night.

There they found a man without vital signs that was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say a short time later two men were taken into custody.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and say further details will be released when it is appropriate.

NRP say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling (905) 688-4111, option 3, extension 1009104.