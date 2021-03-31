Missing three-year-old found safe near Kingston, Ont., days after disappearing
Police say they found a three-year-old boy safe, three days after he went missing near Kingston, Ont.
Provincial police say an officer found Jude Leyton on Wednesday afternoon.
They previously said the boy wandered away from his family in South Frontenac at around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers now say the boy is ``alive and safe,'' but will be checked out by paramedics just in case.
Police had conducted a massive ground search for the boy, along with helicopters, drones, police dogs and an underwater dive team.
They're thanking everyone who helped in the effort.
