Police hoping someone will come forward with information on armed robbery in St. Catharines
Detectives in St. Catharines are hoping someone will come forward with information on an armed robbery in St. Catharines on New Year's Day.
On January 1st at 4 a.m. police were called to the area of Queenston and Church Streets for reports of a robbery.
Further investigation revealed that several unknown men were involved in a robbery and two unknown suspects pointed firearms at two victims.
Detectives are requesting assistance in identifying the two male suspects and any other parties who were in attendance.
Anyone with information, who may have been in the area, or may have witnessed the event is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, 1008429.
