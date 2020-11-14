Police hoping you can help them ID man found dead in St. Catharines park
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man found dead in St. Catharines.
On Friday, November 14th, 2020 just before 2:30 p.m. police were called to Jaycee Park after a man's body was found.
Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying the man who was white, in his 60's, balding with short grey hair on top.
He has a heavy build, 5'7-5'10, with blue eyes.
He was wearing grey slacks, a black belt, a brown T-shirt, with a beige jacket and beige sandals.
Foul play is not suspected in the man's death.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Rice at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, ext. 9561.
