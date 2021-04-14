Police ID 32 year old man shot to death in St. Catharines Monday

Police have released the identity of a 32 yr old man killed in St. Catharines on Monday.

Yan Jing, who is a resident of St. Catharines, was found with gunshot wounds in the area of Glendale Avenue and Marsdale Drive.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Police remain in the area canvassing residents for witnesses and video surveillance in the area.

Anyone with information, or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call detectives at (905) 688-4111 ext. 1009132.