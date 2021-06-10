Police ID suspect in two Guelph, Ont., sex assaults from 1999 through DNA

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they have identified a suspect in two sexual assaults that took place more than 20 years ago.

Investigators say the incidents occurred months apart in 1999.

In the first incident, which took place in July, police say a 74-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at her home.

Then, in November, they say the same suspect went into another home while armed with a knife and confronted a 45-year-old woman in her bedroom.

Police say the woman was able to fight him off and he fled.

They say the two cases were linked by DNA but the suspect was only identified recently, thanks to developments in DNA technology.

Police say the suspect, who is now deceased, was a man in his 20s at the time of the assaults. His name is not being released.

