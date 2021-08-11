Police ID two people in photo taken at Fort Erie murder scene, $100,000 reward still being offered

Two people who appeared in a photograph at a Fort Erie rental home, where two young women were murdered, have been identified.

Niagara Regional Police released the photo in early July as they investigated the January 19th deaths.

Police say two unmasked people in the photograph have now been identified, but no further information regarding their identity is being released at this time.

Police say it's to 'preserve the integrity of the investigation.'

20 yr old Juliana Pannunzio and 18 yr old Christine Crooks were shot to death at the home where a party was taking place with people from outside the Niagara Region.

A $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for these murders is still in effect.

Should you have any information or evidence related to this homicide investigation, please contact the Niagara Regional Police Service Homicide Unit Tip Line at (289) 248-1058.