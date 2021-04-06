Police identify driver as part of investigation into body discovered at side of the road in NOTL

Niagara Regional Police have identified the driver of a Ford F150 after a body was discovered at the side of the road in Niagara-On-The-Lake.

Officials say the victim was hit by the passenger side of the truck travelling eastbound on Lakeshore Road, but the investigation is ongoing.

Officers discovered the body of the deceased victim near McNab Road in Niagara-On-The-Lake yesterday morning at 7:18 a.m.

The name of the driver has not been released.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009137.