Police identify St. Catharines woman as part of death investigation
Niagara Regional Police continue to investigate the death of a St. Catharines woman.
Officers have now identified the woman, with the consent of her family, as 22 year old Tineisha Chatwin.
Her body was discovered at a home in the Church Street and Queenston Street area on Saturday around 3 a.m.
The Homicide Unit is leading the investigation.
Anyone with more information is urged to contact police at (905) 688-4111 ext 1009104 or CrimeStoppers at 1 (800) 222-TIPS (8477).
