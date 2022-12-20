Police identify Toronto-area condo shooting victims

York Regional Police have identified the five victims of a shooting at a condo in Vaughan, Ont., three of whom were members of the condo board.

Police say Rita Camilleri, 57, Vittorio Panza, 79, Russell Manock, 75, Helen Manock, 71, and Naveed Dada, 59, were killed on Sunday.

Authorities have said a 73-year-old condo resident, Francesco Villi, used a semi-automatic handgun to kill five people and injure one other at his building on Sunday night.

The surviving victim with serious injuries is a 66-year-old woman, who has been identified by her husband - the condo board president - as Doreen Di Nino.

Villi was shot dead by a police officer who tracked him to the third floor of the highrise.

Court documents involving a man with the same name as Villi indicate a lengthy history of threatening members of the condo board.