Police identify Toronto man killed in Lincoln shooting
Police are identifying the victim in deadly Lincoln shooting.
Officers responded to a suspicious person report the Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court area on Sunday morning just after midnight.
When they arrived, they learned gunshots had been heard in the area.
A search revealed a deceased man in a nearby home.
The man has been identified as 20 year old Jay Alexander of Toronto.
Anyone with more information, including video surveillance footage, is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9132.
-
U.S Election Still Up in the AirTom McConnell Speaks with Prof. Mathew Lebo - Chair of Western University’s Department of Political Science regarding U.S election up in the air
-
Boys and Girls Club of Niagara Celebrating 60th AnniversaryMatt Holmes Speaks with JoAnne Turner - Executive Director Boys and Girls Club of Niagara regarding club's 60th anniversary
-
Markets Uncertain as U.S Election UndecidedMatt Holmes Speaks with Marvin Ryder - Associate Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University regarding market uncertainty with U.S election undecided