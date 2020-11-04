Police identify Toronto man killed in Lincoln shooting

Police are identifying the victim in deadly Lincoln shooting.

Officers responded to a suspicious person report the Fracchioni Drive and Cachet Court area on Sunday morning just after midnight.

When they arrived, they learned gunshots had been heard in the area.

A search revealed a deceased man in a nearby home.

The man has been identified as 20 year old Jay Alexander of Toronto.

Anyone with more information, including video surveillance footage, is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, badge #9132.