Police identify two suspects following gas station robbery in Grimsby

Niagara police have identified two of the suspects wanted after a robbery in Grimsby.

It happened early Monday morning when a shot was fired during a robbery at the Petro Canada gas station at 424 South Service Road.

Hamilton police found the red getaway car in the east end of the city and after processing the evidence and going over the tips sent in from the public detectives have identified one of the alleged suspects and the alleged driver of the getaway car.

24 year old Marcus Roy and 36 year old Rebecca Collingwood from Hamilton are wanted in connection to the incident.

They are believed to be armed and dangerous and the public should not approach them.

Detectives are still trying to identify two of the other suspect #2 and #3 in the attached photo.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1009336.