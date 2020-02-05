Police identify woman hit by car in Grimsby

Police have identified the woman hit by a car in Grimsby as a 34 year old woman from Niagara Falls.

Officials say she is in hospital in critical but stable condition after she was struck by a southbound vehicle on Mountain Road and Elm Tree Road East Monday night at 10 p.m.

At the time of the collision she sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The crash is still under investigation, but no charges have been laid so far.