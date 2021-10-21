Police in Burlington say they stopped distracted driver playing flute with both hands
Police in Burlington are reporting a bizarre distracted driving incident involving a would-be flautist.
Halton Regional Police tweeted about a strange traffic stop yesterday as an officer was conducting distracted driver enforcement.
The officer expected to see a cell phone clutched in the driver's hand, but instead officials say they were surprised to find the driver was playing a flute with both hands, following along to an Ipod, while still driving.
The driver has been charged and the police have put out a warning that "flutes and driving don't mix."
