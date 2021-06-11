Police in Grimsby looking to ID man driving pickup truck following women

Police officers in Grimsby are looking to identify a suspicious man.

Officers have received several complaints involving a suspicious man and his pickup truck since April.

The man has been driving a burgundy or maroon pickup truck with tinted windows, and been seen in the downtown area of Grimsby.

The man is known to follow at female joggers/walkers at different times of the day.

The suspect is described as male, white with a tan or olive complexion, 25-35 years of age with long dirty blonde/dark hair.

At this time, there is no grounds to believe, or allegations to support that a criminal offence has occurred. Detectives are hoping to identify the male to ascertain his intentions.