Police in Grimsby looking to ID man driving pickup truck following women
Police officers in Grimsby are looking to identify a suspicious man.
Officers have received several complaints involving a suspicious man and his pickup truck since April.
The man has been driving a burgundy or maroon pickup truck with tinted windows, and been seen in the downtown area of Grimsby.
The man is known to follow at female joggers/walkers at different times of the day.
The suspect is described as male, white with a tan or olive complexion, 25-35 years of age with long dirty blonde/dark hair.
At this time, there is no grounds to believe, or allegations to support that a criminal offence has occurred. Detectives are hoping to identify the male to ascertain his intentions.
