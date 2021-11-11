Police in Guelph looking for safe stolen during house party while homeowners were away

Police in Guelph are looking for a safe with over $5,000 in cash and jewellery inside after it was stolen during a house party.

Guelph Police say the investigation began Tuesday morning after the homeowners returned from an out-of-town trip and discovered the safe was missing.

Officials say the homeowners' 22 year old daughter had invited several friends over, but she did not know all of the people who were at the home that night.

The next morning, the woman noticed her parents' room had been ransacked and the small safe with cash, jewellery, and personal documents was gone.