Police in Hamilton investigating series of random attacks that may have ended in murder

Hamilton Police have arrested a 38-year-old male for attempted murder after an assault in Hamilton left a woman seriously injured.

And now investigators are looking into a connection between the assault and Hamilton's most recent homicide.

On Monday evening, police were called in to investigate after a 46-year-old woman was attacked with a large stick without provocation by a man she didn't know in the area of York and Queen.

Later the same evening, police responded to numerous disturbance calls where a male suspect was randomly attacking people in the city.

This male suspect , identified as 38 year old Keith Overholt, was later arrested for the attack on the woman.

The next morning, witnesses found the body of a man stabbed to death in an alleyway between Duke and Bold Streets.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Andrew Ainscow of Hamilton.

Now police are trying to figure out if the attacks and the murder are related.

Any businesses with surveillance footage are asked to contact police.