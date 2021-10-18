Police in Kingston deal with thousands of people gathered for unsanctioned homecoming party

Kingston Police had their hands full as thousands gathered for an unsanctioned homecoming party.

Officials say approximately 8,000 people packed the university district Saturday afternoon, despite calls from the police and Queen's University to avoid the large party.

As police tried to disperse the crowd, one officer was injured as water bottles and cans were thrown from within the large mass.

Durham Regional Police, Brockville Police, and OPP officers were brought in to help Kingston Police as $2,000 tickets were handed out to attendees.

Revelers were ordered to disperse as the gathering was declared an 'aggravated nuisance party' under a Mayors Emergency Order.

Queen's University Principal and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane expressed his disappointment in a statement. "Thousands of people gathered throughout the day and night, ignoring the law and showing little or no respect or care for others. We very much appreciate the work of the Kingston Police and OPP who demonstrated restraint and acted with professionalism to try to manage the crowds, and we acknowledge the concerns of the community members — including our own alumni — who have expressed outrage and frustration over the behaviour they witnessed Saturday night.

Today, we will be assessing the damage to our campus and the surrounding neighborhoods, working with student volunteers to clean up, and speaking with the City of Kingston and local police. We are discouraged by what we are seeing across the province with large parties of students in Hamilton, London, Waterloo and Ottawa with similar outcomes and individuals who travel to each as a rite of passage. We know the last few years have been a struggle for young people, but such behaviour is dangerous, irresponsible, and ultimately inexcusable."