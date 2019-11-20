Police in Ontario looking for federal offender after issuing Canada-wide warrant
Police are asking for the public's help to locate a federal offender.
Toronto police say the provincial parole-enforcement squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for 34-year-old Chibuike Nwagwu.
They say Nwagwu has allegedly breached his statutory release.
Police say he is serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and gun-related offences.
They say he is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, Caledon and the Durham areas in Ontario.
-
5:30 Roundtable with Cindy Goldrick and Carlos Garcia
Matt and the panel talk about the stories of the day.
-
Graffiti vandals have struck again in downtown St. Catharines
They've tagged glass window panes, brick, stucco, concrete walls, cars and even trees. Matt talks to Tisha Polocko, Downtown BIA.
-
New CSA Research Finds Canadian Employers Can Do More to Address Workplace Fatigue
With unprecedented levels of workplace fatigue attributed to modern day work, a national standard could help address the issue and improve workplaces in Canada. Matt talks to Doug Morton, Director of Government Relations for CSA Group.