Police in Ontario looking for federal offender after issuing Canada-wide warrant

Police are asking for the public's help to locate a federal offender.

Toronto police say the provincial parole-enforcement squad has issued a Canada-wide warrant for 34-year-old Chibuike Nwagwu.

They say Nwagwu has allegedly breached his statutory release.

Police say he is serving an eight-year sentence for assaulting a peace officer, assault causing bodily harm and gun-related offences.

They say he is known to frequent Toronto, Brampton, Caledon and the Durham areas in Ontario.