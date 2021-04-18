Police in Ontario stripped of their new powers

Police in Ontario were stripped of their new powers yesterday -- just a day after the provincial government granted them to help slow the surging spread of COVID-19.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones says officers will no longer have the right to stop any pedestrian or driver to ask why they're out or request their home address in an effort to enforce a stay-at-home order.

Instead, police will only be able to stop people who they have reason to believe are participating in a -- quote -- ``organized public event or social gathering.''

Civil liberties groups had decried Friday's announcement, and are welcoming the province's decision to walk it back.