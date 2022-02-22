Police in St. Catharines discover loaded handgun in traffic stop over the weekend

Police in St. Catharines found a loaded gun, cash and a bullet proof vest during a traffic stop over the weekend.

Officers were on general patrol in the area of Manchester Avenue and Hampstead Place Saturday afternoon when they tried to pull over a multi-coloured Infinity sedan.

The vehicle didn't stop at first, however eventually pulled into a parking space in the area of Manchester Avenue and Whitmore Street, when a female passenger ran from the vehicle.

Officers approached the vehicle and found a male in the driver seat as well as Canadian currency wrapped in a rubber band and a bullet proof vest in plain view.

25 yr old Calvin Matthew J. Kostuk of Simcoe was arrested and charged with Possession of Restricted Firearm, Possession of Restricted Firearm Knowing Possession Unauthorized, Possession of Restricted Firearm with Ammunition, Careless Storage of Firearm, and Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle.

Further search led officers to locate and seize a loaded 40 calibre Ruger handgun.

While on-scene the female passenger returned to the vehicle and was placed under arrest.

27 yr old Victoria Ann Harvey of St. Catharines is charged with Possession of Restricted Firearm, Possession of Restricted Firearm Knowing Possession Unauthorized, Possession of Restricted Firearm with Ammunition (Loaded), Careless Storage of Firearm Section, and unauthorized possession in motor vehicle.

Harvey and Kostuk were held in custody pending a bail hearing.