Police in St. Catharines look for armed robbery suspect who wore Halloween mask and carried knife

Police are looking for a suspect after an armed robbery at a corner store in St. Catharines Wednesday afternoon.

Just before 5 o'clock police were called to the store in the area of Pelham Road and Galbraith Street after a man entered the store armed with a large knife.

He demanded money from the register, and then left the store.

The clerk was not hurt.

After reviewing store surveillance footage, the suspect has been determined to have been wearing a Halloween mask.

He is described as white, 5’10” to 6’0” tall, he was wearing a black jacket with grey sleeves and a grey hood, dark blue jeans, and blue shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, extension #1009964