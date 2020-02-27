Police in Thunder Bay close lobby of headquarters to public after finding vintage explosive
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they've closed the lobby of their headquarters as they investigate what they're describing as a vintage explosive device.
They provided no details about the item, including when or how it was discovered.
But they say the situation appears to be contained in the lobby, stressing there is no public concern at this time.
Police are asking members of the public to stay away from headquarters as a precaution.
No injuries have been reported.
Investigators say they plan to offer more information later in the day.
The lobby of the Thunder Bay Police Service Headquarters at 1200 Balmoral is being closed due to an ongoing potential public safety concern. Please do not attend until this matter is resolved. This issue is isolated to the lobby and contained. Further updates will be provided— Thunder Bay Police (@tbpsmedia) February 27, 2020
