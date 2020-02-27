Police in Thunder Bay close lobby of headquarters to public after finding vintage explosive

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they've closed the lobby of their headquarters as they investigate what they're describing as a vintage explosive device.

They provided no details about the item, including when or how it was discovered.

But they say the situation appears to be contained in the lobby, stressing there is no public concern at this time.

Police are asking members of the public to stay away from headquarters as a precaution.

No injuries have been reported.

Investigators say they plan to offer more information later in the day.