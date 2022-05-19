Police in Welland arrest 28-year-old man after several break and enters

Police in Welland have arrested a 28-year-old man after a number of break and enters in the city.

Officers made the arrest yesterday, and police say he has been linked to three break and enter attempts in Welland.

Two at a church on Niagara Street near Locust Street on May 14th and 15th and one at an apartment building on Niagara Street near West Main Street on May 13th.

Police say they found stolen items from a hair salon and immigration business in his backpack.

28-year-old Michael Lucas Rensen of Welland is charged with Break and Enter non dwelling with intent, Break and Enter non dwelling commit, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, and Fail to Comply with Probation.