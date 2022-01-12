Police in Welland investigating after senior riding bike collided with car

Police are investigating after a senior was hit by a car in Welland.

It happened last night at 6:40 in the area of East Main Street and McAlpine Avenue South.

Investigation revealed that an 83 year old man was on a bicycle travelling southbound on East Main Street when he rode in front of a car.

As a result, the vehicle swerved to avoid contact with the cyclist causing the vehicle to collide into a wall.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver did not sustain any physical injuries.

The investigation remains on going by detectives with the Collision Reconstruction Unit with the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS).

Anyone who may have been in the area or anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009265.