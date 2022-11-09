Police investigate a bank robbery in downtown St. Catharines

Niagara Police are investigating another bank robbery in downtown St. Catharines.

It was just after 11 a.m. Tuesday when a man walked into the Bank of Montreal on King Street demanding cash from a teller.

The suspect received an undisclosed amount of Canadian cash, and fled the bank on foot.

No employees or customers inside the bank were hurt.

The suspect is described as white, 30-40 years, 5’5” tall, with a thin build.

Police continue to investigate a robbery at the TD Bank, also in downtown St. Catharines on October 31st at 11:30 a.m.

The suspect in that case is described as an older white man, 5’8” tall, with a medium build

Anyone with information is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, option 3, 1009511.