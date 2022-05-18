Police investigate a possible shooting in Port Colborne

Niagara police are investigating a shooting in Port Colborne.

Police were called out to Saturn Crescent at 4:30 a.m. this morning for reports of possible gun shots.

At the scene they found six rounds that were fired from a gun.

There are no reports of any injuries but officers are investigating reports that a dark SUV was seen leaving the area.

Detectives are canvassing looking for surveillance footage and are asking anyone in the area to review their footage for anything suspicious between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009395.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.