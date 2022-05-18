Police investigate a possible shooting in Port Colborne
Niagara police are investigating a shooting in Port Colborne.
Police were called out to Saturn Crescent at 4:30 a.m. this morning for reports of possible gun shots.
At the scene they found six rounds that were fired from a gun.
There are no reports of any injuries but officers are investigating reports that a dark SUV was seen leaving the area.
Detectives are canvassing looking for surveillance footage and are asking anyone in the area to review their footage for anything suspicious between 4:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives by calling 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009395.
Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.
-
-
NITM Roundtable May 18th 2022NITM Roundtable May 18th 2022 GUESTS: Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial
-
NITM Roundtable May 18th 2022NITM Roundtable May 18th 2022 GUESTS: Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor Brandon Currie - Chartered Life Underwriter, Certified Financial Planner at C.R. Smith Financial