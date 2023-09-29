Police investigate after body found in Niagara-on-the-Lake backyard last weekend

Niagara Police are investigating after a body was found in a Niagara-on-the-Lake backyard.

Police were called to a home on Anne Street last weekend to find a person in medical distress, and a second person in the backyard with no vital signs.

Officers arrived on Sunday, September 24th, just before 7 p.m. to the home to assist with an EMS call.



The person found at the front of the home was taken to hospital, and was reported to be in stable condition.



Police say while they were at the home, officers located the body in the rear yard.

The investigation remains ongoing into the cause of death.

Police say there is no ongoing public safety concern, and anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the NRP.