Police investigate after more than $100,000 in meat stolen from butcher shops
Provincial police are investigating after they say more than $100,000 in meat was stolen from two butcher shops in the Peterborough, Ont., area.
Police say the thefts took place in two separate incidents roughly a week apart, with the latest occurring over the weekend.
They say the first break-in happened overnight between Jan. 11 and 12, when three male suspects forced open a loading dock door at a shop in Selwyn Township.
Investigators say the group made off with meat products, including steaks, chickens, and other similar items, valued around $25,000, driving away in an older model Ford Ranger.
The second incident took place early Sunday morning in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, and resulted in the theft of roughly $80,000 in meat along with four butcher knives.
Police say it's not yet clear whether the two incidents are related.
