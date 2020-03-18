Police investigate another shooting in St. Catharines
Niagara Regional Police are searching for a suspect after another shooting in St. Catharines.
Police were called to a multi-unit home in the Niagara and Church Street area just after 6:30 p.m. last night.
When officers arrived on scene they found a man in serious condition suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was later transferred to an out of town trauma centre.
A K9 team searched the area for a suspect, but were unsuccessful.
Residents and businesses in the area with cameras are being asked to review footage for any suspicious activity.
Police were called to the same neighbourhood early Sunday morning after shots rang out.
An 18 year old man was taken to hospital with minor injuries during that incident.
-
5PM
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
5PM MAR 19TH
St. Catharines Mayor Walter Sendzik
Carlton Heights Pharmasave & Meadows IDA, Enrico Simone, Owner & Pharmacist
-
4PM
NDP MPP, Wayne Gates, Niagara Falls
Derek McNally, Executive Vice President of Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Executive for Niagara Health.
Harvest Barn, Chrissy Sacco, 40 years supporting the community – continuing to do so, delivery, salad bar changes, Wants to say thank you to staff.