Police investigate as shots fired on St. Catharines street

Niagara Police are investigating after shots were fired Friday night.

Police say they were called out to the area of Tasker Street between Davidson and Cross Streets at 11 p.m. for reports of shots being fired.

One male and one female victim were being treated by Niagara EMS but neither were suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that the two were approached by two suspects, a physical altercation took place, and a gun was fired in the direction of the victims.

Police are looking for two suspects.

The first is described as a black man, 5'10", with a slim build and carrying a satchel.

The second is described as a black or indigenous woman, 5'10" with black hair, a heavy build and wearing a black track suit.

The two fled in a navy blue four door sedan (possibly a Chevrolet Impala) believed to be 10 or more years old, with a loud muffler.

Police are asking anyone with camera footage of the area to contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option #3, extension #1008916