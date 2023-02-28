Police investigate fatal collision in Niagara-on-the-Lake

Niagara police are investigating a fatal crash in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

It happened yesterday afternoon on Glendale Avenue at Homer Road when a 2015 Mini Cooper collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer.

The 91 year old driver of the mini cooper was pronounced dead at hospital.

The driver of the Blazer suffered no injuries.

Niagara Regional Police are investigating the crash and asking anyone in the area with a dash-camera to review their footage and contact the lead detective at 905-688-4111, option 3, badge 1009170 with any relevant information.