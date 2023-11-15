Police investigate following highway closure in Vineland
Niagara Regional Police are investigating after the QEW was closed for a couple hours this morning.
Just after 6 a.m. the Toronto bound lanes of the highway were closed at Jordan Road.
Police say a person fell from overpass at Victoria Avenue.
The highway reopened just before 8 a.m.
Police investigation @NiagRegPolice: The Toronto bound lanes of the #QEW/Jordan Rd were closed but are being reopened after an incident at Victoria Ave. ^ks pic.twitter.com/dLloE76bEm— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 15, 2023