Police investigate following highway closure in Vineland


Niagara Regional Police are investigating after the QEW was closed for a couple hours this morning.

Just after 6 a.m. the Toronto bound lanes of the highway were closed at Jordan Road.

Police say a person fell from overpass at Victoria Avenue.

The highway reopened just before 8 a.m.

