An update into the homicide investigation in Niagara Falls.

Late last evening, the suspect attended the NRPS Headquarters on Valley Way in Niagara Falls and surrendered to officers.

31-year-old Devon Keneer of Kitchener has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder.

Keneer is held in custody for a video bail hearing.

Detectives would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.