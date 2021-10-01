Police investigate reported door handle licking incident in Chatham

A man is facing charges after a bizarre incident in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police officials say officers responded to a suspicious person call on Wednesday after a man tried to enter a business and was refused entry.

A police investigation suggests the man began licking the door handle of the business and wrote on a window, causing damage.

Further investigation revealed the man had also allegedly caused damage at other nearby businesses and threatened the manager the night before.

A 35 year old Chatham man has been arrested and charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and assault with a weapon.