Police investigate stabbing in St. Catharines that sent man to hospital

Police are investigating after a stabbing in St. Catharines on Thursday night.

On March 4th at 7:30pm, officers were called to the area of Niagara Street and Church Street to assist an ambulance call.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound.

The victim was transported to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area, to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009628.

Anyone who may reside in the area with video surveillance or anyone who may have been travelling in the area with dash cams, is asked to call police.