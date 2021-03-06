Police investigate stabbing in St. Catharines that sent man to hospital
Police are investigating after a stabbing in St. Catharines on Thursday night.
On March 4th at 7:30pm, officers were called to the area of Niagara Street and Church Street to assist an ambulance call.
Officers arrived on scene and found a man suffering from a stab wound.
The victim was transported to an out of region hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have been in the area, to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, ext. 1009628.
Anyone who may reside in the area with video surveillance or anyone who may have been travelling in the area with dash cams, is asked to call police.