Police investigate sudden death in St. Catharines

Niagara Regional Police Cruiser

Police are investigating a sudden death in St. Catharines.

Officers were called to a home in the Queenston Street and Church Street area last night around 7 p.m.

A 67 year old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Niagara Regional Police remain at the scene.

Anyone with more information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.

