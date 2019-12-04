Police investigate sudden death in St. Catharines
Police are investigating a sudden death in St. Catharines.
Officers were called to a home in the Queenston Street and Church Street area last night around 7 p.m.
A 67 year old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Niagara Regional Police remain at the scene.
Anyone with more information is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers.
