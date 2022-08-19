Police investigating a string of car thefts in Grimsby

Niagara police are investigating a rash of car thefts in Grimsby.

Over the past 24 hours three Toyota Highlanders and one Lexus has been stolen.

NRP say all of the vehicles have been reported stolen from the south side of the QEW in Grimsby.

They add that in some cases, the vehicles were left locked, and the keys/fobs were secured inside the house.

Police are asking for the public to come forward if they have any information.

Anyone with information about these incidents are asked to contact 8 District detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1025400.