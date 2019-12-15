Police investigating after 19 puppies stolen from a barn near Guelph

Provincial police in southern Ontario say they're investigating after 19 puppies were allegedly stolen from a barn.

Police say the incident happened on Friday at a rural property in Pilkington Township, just north of Guelph.

They say the owner had listed the puppies on an online classified ad before the theft.

Investigators say the dogs were 10 weeks old.

There was a mix of three red and apricot golden doodles, four golden doodles and 12 black lab-shepherd-doodle mixes.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in their investigation.