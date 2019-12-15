Police investigating after 19 puppies stolen from a barn near Guelph
Provincial police in southern Ontario say they're investigating after 19 puppies were allegedly stolen from a barn.
Police say the incident happened on Friday at a rural property in Pilkington Township, just north of Guelph.
They say the owner had listed the puppies on an online classified ad before the theft.
Investigators say the dogs were 10 weeks old.
There was a mix of three red and apricot golden doodles, four golden doodles and 12 black lab-shepherd-doodle mixes.
Police are asking for the public's assistance in their investigation.
-
Daughter with Special Needs In Home Two Hours Away
Matt Holmes Speaks with Laurie Didyk and Chris Mindorff from Grimsby regarding their special needs daughter moved to a home two hours away
-
Budget Night St. Catharines Council/Future of Garden City Golf Course
Matt Holmes Speaks with St. CatharInes City Councilor Merritton Ward Greg Miller regarding budget night at St. Catharines council and future of Garden City Golf course
-
Burgoyne Bridge Barriers To Be Installed By April
Matt Holmes Speaks with Niagara Region CAO Ron Tripp regarding the Burgoyne Bridge barriers being installed by April 2020